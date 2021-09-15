Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 15,129 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,129 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

