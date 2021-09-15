Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 15,641 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after acquiring an additional 714,751 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after acquiring an additional 673,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.