Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 31,486 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,486 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

