Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,196 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

Shares of CME stock opened at $188.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

