Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,536 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.52.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $300.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

