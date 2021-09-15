Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 41,727 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,727 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of FOX worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FOX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FOX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

