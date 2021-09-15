Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 46,372 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,372 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.