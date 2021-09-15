Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,836 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of VeriSign worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,892 shares in the company, valued at $24,317,488.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,052 shares of company stock worth $4,022,035. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

