Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,071 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.08. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

