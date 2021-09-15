SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

SkillSoft stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,896,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

