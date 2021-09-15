Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 2,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

