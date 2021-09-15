Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 2,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
