Skycoin Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $29.76 million and $674,459.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00128144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00177339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.03 or 0.07256835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,957.51 or 0.99575539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00878165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

