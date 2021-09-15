SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of SM stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 6.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 892,056 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 840.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 576,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

