Smart MFG Price Up 99.6% Over Last Week (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded 99.6% higher against the dollar. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for $0.0739 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $22.54 million and $284,128.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,091,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Smart MFG Coin Trading

