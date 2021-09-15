Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.58

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 52759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,412,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

