SmartCash (SMART) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $287,371.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $287,371.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,287.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.75 or 0.07278749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.00381140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $649.24 or 0.01344518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00121692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.00562441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.91 or 0.00544468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.00326094 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

