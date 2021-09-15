Smartlands Network (SLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.27 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $7.50 or 0.00015761 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $38.27 million and $253,271.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00149798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00811179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

SLT is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

