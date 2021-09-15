Smartlands Network (SLT) One Day Volume Tops $201,030.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $44.48 million and approximately $201,030.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for $8.72 or 0.00018194 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00835208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Smartlands Network is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

