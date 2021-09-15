Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 3,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $218,190.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00.
SMAR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 36.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 117.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
