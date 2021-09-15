Smaugs NFT One Day Volume Hits $1.00 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded up 53.7% against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00127075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00178184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.89 or 0.07272326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.38 or 1.00035433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00877342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

