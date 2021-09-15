Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 3,438 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,408. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

