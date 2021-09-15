Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 3,590 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.52. 236,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.