Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 2,961 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $160.37. 80,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.