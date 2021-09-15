Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $14.63 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.75. 9,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

