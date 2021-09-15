Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $22.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.65. 15,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,029. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

