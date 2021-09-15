Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $28.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for 5.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 9.94% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of SYLD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. 1,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,409. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.