Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $37.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $269.67. The stock had a trading volume of 93,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.