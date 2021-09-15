Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.46. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

