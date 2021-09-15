Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1,219.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.73. The company had a trading volume of 87,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,509. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

