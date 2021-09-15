Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 29,619 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

