Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 48,657 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,657 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,666,748 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15.

