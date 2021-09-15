Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 608,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,758,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.