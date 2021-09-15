Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 64,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

