Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acas LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,336. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

