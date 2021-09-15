Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 3,708 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after acquiring an additional 377,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,559,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $108.32. 7,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,802. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $110.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

