Smith Moore & CO. Sells 25,098 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,098 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

