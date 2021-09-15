Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,492.01

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,492.01 ($19.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,414.50 ($18.48). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,414.50 ($18.48), with a volume of 385,825 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on SMIN shares. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smiths Group to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,492.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,543.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67.
Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
