Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Market Capitalization Tops $206.72 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $206.72 million and approximately $225.99 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00150602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.42 or 0.00802116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047177 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

