SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003927 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.