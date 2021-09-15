So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 6,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 843,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday.

Get So-Young International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.35 million, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.