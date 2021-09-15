SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97.

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

