SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GIGE opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

