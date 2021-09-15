SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes Sells 1,119,413 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 34,722,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,293,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

