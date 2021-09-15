SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $14.91. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 123,108 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 in the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

