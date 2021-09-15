Solanium Price Tops $4.71 on Major Exchanges (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Solanium has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $216.50 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.71 or 0.00009808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

