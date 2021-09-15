Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.13. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 79,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

