SONO Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,993.33 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, SONO has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market capitalization of $5,993.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

