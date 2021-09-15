SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $17.47

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $18.04. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 57 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

