Sora Validator Token (VAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $169,120.00

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $361,968.04 and approximately $169,120.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sora Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,978.69 or 1.00129708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00067394 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002118 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,767 coins. The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sora Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.