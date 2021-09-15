South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.14. South Star Battery Metals shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 18,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$10.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.23.

About South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

